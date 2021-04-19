Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 5,691 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.