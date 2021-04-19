Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 343,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,949,443 shares.The stock last traded at $24.78 and had previously closed at $23.83.

A number of analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

