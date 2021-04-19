stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $2,086.32 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $522.90 million and $416.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,086.32 or 0.03795834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00268982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,649.88 or 1.17623578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.57 or 0.00916186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.15 or 0.00615230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 250,633 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

