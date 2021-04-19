Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

BILL traded down $7.34 on Monday, reaching $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.98. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

