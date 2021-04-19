Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 152,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 600,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.