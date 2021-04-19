Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,510 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.