Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,698 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Citigroup by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 645,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,602. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

