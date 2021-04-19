Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 19th (ACVA, BE, BLDP, CRCT, DSEY, ENPH, FCEL, FRGI, PACK, PLUG)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 19th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). Sidoti issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

