Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 19th (ACVA, BE, BLDP, CRCT, DSEY, ENPH, FCEL, FRGI, PACK, PLUG)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 19th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK). Sidoti issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.