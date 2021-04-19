StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.05. 36,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StoneCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

