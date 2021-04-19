Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $7.27 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $125.55 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00604968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.