Strong Trading Up 4.7% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $181.57 or 0.00323133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

