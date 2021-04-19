SUN (SUN) Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, SUN has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00069713 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $193.30 million and $311.33 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

