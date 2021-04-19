Suncrest Bank (SBKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. Suncrest Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

