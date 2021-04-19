Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,062. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders sold a total of 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

