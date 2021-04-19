Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

