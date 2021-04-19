Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $48.54. 5,647,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.80 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

