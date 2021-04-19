Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $101.62 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $101.62 million and $5.71 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.57 or 0.03824768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,904,309 coins and its circulating supply is 314,298,545 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

