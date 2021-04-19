Suretly (SUR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,240.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $72,848.83 and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars.

