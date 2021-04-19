SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $683.83 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $12.60 or 0.00022452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.02 or 0.00637744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.47 or 0.06465134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00040871 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,128,002 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

