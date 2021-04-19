Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Neutral

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QCOM stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,514. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

