SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.57 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

