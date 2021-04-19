Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.