Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $677,200.55 and approximately $528.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

