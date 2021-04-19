Switcheo (SWTH) Price Reaches $0.0762

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $101.88 million and $1.14 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00276665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00683278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,092.31 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00865730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,402,306,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,543,868 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

