SYNC Network Market Cap Reaches $7.95 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $82,703.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00545614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.93 or 0.03523257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,085,279 coins and its circulating supply is 111,228,573 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

