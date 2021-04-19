Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

SYBX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.12. 15,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,972. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.