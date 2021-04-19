Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.
SYY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. 11,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
