Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. 11,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.