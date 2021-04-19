Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Down 0.8%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.64. 28,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 23,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.