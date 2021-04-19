Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 53,600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $77.37. 203,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

