Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

NFLX traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $547.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,592. The company has a market capitalization of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.