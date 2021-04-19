Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 14,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,011.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. 696,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,402,748. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

