Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.22. The stock had a trading volume of 58,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $381.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.