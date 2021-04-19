Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,303.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,295.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,857.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

