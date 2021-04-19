Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $116.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 234.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $116,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,206. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

