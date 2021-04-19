Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,203. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

