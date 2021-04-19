Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 101,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $102.65. 224,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

