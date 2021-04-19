Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $1.10 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $110.45. 5,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,893. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.