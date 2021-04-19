Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

CARR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

