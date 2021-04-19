Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $18.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.74. 24,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

