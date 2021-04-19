Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 102,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.64. 447,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

