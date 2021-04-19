Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $125.86. 66,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

