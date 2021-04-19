Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,700 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA traded down $29.91 on Monday, reaching $709.87. 981,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $681.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

