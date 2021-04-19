Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 301.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

CI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,615. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

