Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $78.13. 151,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

