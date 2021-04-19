Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 294,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,094,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned approximately 7.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. 24,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

