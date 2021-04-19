Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.84. 51,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

