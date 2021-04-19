Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 6%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.