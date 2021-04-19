Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,308.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $12.79 or 0.00023007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $61,308.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00281862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00686036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,668.72 or 1.00136139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.49 or 0.00875097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.