Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.84 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

