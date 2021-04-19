Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.16. 111,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.